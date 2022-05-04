Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover negotiates the publication of a book about her extramarital relationship – Prensa Libre

On this occasion, the relationship between the two gave something to talk about because August Alsina American singer who had an extramarital relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, I could write a book about the affair he had with the actress and the details of this stage of his life.

Following the blow that Will Smith gave Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar Awards gala in defense of his wife, the couple became the most talked about topic in the world of cinema and is at the center of the controversy.

According to an anonymous informant who spoke to the daily The Sunthe 29-year-old musician he would receive a large sum of money to talk about his affair with Will Smith’s wife.

“He is preparing to sign a big-money book deal that will detail his romantic relationships with Jada,” the source noted.

The relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith suffered a crisis in 2016, when their marriage was not stable and there was speculation about a possible definitive separation.

Since then, the actress, who maintains an open marriage with the protagonist of king richard, was romantically linked with several artistsalthough none of his supposed love affairs could be verified.

However, it was not until 2020 when Jada Pinkett Smith revealed having an extramarital affair with August Alsina while her marriage to Will Smith was going through a rough patch.

“Alsina has always said that Will gave her permission to be with Jada, something that both have publicly denied. He will detail his time with Jada and how he spent time living in Will’s homes while he was filming,” revealed the anonymous TheSun.

The affair between Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina began when the actress met the rapper through her son Jaden, and they started talking because he had a lot of problems in his life.

“He was really sick and it all started with him needing help and me wanting to help him with his mental health. As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. It was a relationship, absolutely,” Will Smith’s wife confessed in 2020.

After this confession, the marriage between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith became stronger than ever and It seems that the couple has left behind this fleeting love affair.