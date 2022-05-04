Jack Torrance’s ax from The Shining to be auctioned

Washington D.C.. – The ax with which Jack Torrance smashed several doors of the Overlook Hotel in the mythical horror film, ‘The Shining’, will be auctioned.

The tool is a fundamental piece in the development of the film directed by Stanley Kubrick, since it serves the character played by Jack Nicholson in the persecution he makes against his wife, Wendy, and his son, Danny, a product of the madness that attacked him as a result. of the macabre past that surrounded this housing complex.

In addition to the ax it is expected that some photographs of the shooting and a guarantee certificate can also be offered.

The object, it should be noted, is made of foam and plastic and was used in several wide shots when there were two or more characters in it.

Ax used in the movie The Shining.

The auction is expected to raise between $60,000 and $90,000.

According to the site Wale Sales, there are more similar axes, since Warner’s prop department had to create replicas and paint them to give the impression of being an old axe, in fact some already belong to some collectors.

To speak of The Shining is to speak of one of the most important horror films in history.

It is also based on the book of the same name, the work of Stephen King, one of the most influential horror book authors of all time.