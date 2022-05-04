Jack Harlow unveiled the tracklist of the album Come Home The Kids Miss You
Friday 6 May Jack Harlow will release the anticipated new album Come Home The Kids Miss You. In the past few hours the artist has announced the tracklist of the disc also revealing the collaborations.
Jackman Thomas Harlow, this is the name in the registry office, is one of the fastest growing artists in the international recording scene. After the success of Nail Tech and the first position of First Class in the prestigious US Billboard Hot 100, the singer is now ready for the release of the new record project.
Here you are the tracklist of the album Come Home The Kids Miss You:
- Talk Of The Town
- Young Harley
- I’d Do Anything To Make You Smile
- First Class
- Dua Lipa
- Side Piece
- Movie star (feat. Pharrell)
- Lil Secret
- I Got A Shot
- Churchill Down (feat. Drake)
- Like A Blade Of Grass
- Parent Trap (feat. Justin Timberlake)
- Poison (feat. Lil Wayne)
- Nail Tech
- State Fair
Jack Harlow is fresh from the success of the collaboration Industry Baby with Lil Nas Xnominated for the sixty-fourth edition of Grammy Awards in the category Best Melodic Rap Performance.