Jack Harlow unveiled the tracklist of the album Come Home The Kids Miss You

Friday 6 May Jack Harlow will release the anticipated new album Come Home The Kids Miss You. In the past few hours the artist has announced the tracklist of the disc also revealing the collaborations.

jack harlow, the tracklist

Jackman Thomas Harlow, this is the name in the registry office, is one of the fastest growing artists in the international recording scene. After the success of Nail Tech and the first position of First Class in the prestigious US Billboard Hot 100, the singer is now ready for the release of the new record project.

Here you are the tracklist of the album Come Home The Kids Miss You:

  1. Talk Of The Town
  2. Young Harley
  3. I’d Do Anything To Make You Smile
  4. First Class
  5. Dua Lipa
  6. Side Piece
  7. Movie star (feat. Pharrell)
  8. Lil Secret
  9. I Got A Shot
  10. Churchill Down (feat. Drake)
  11. Like A Blade Of Grass
  12. Parent Trap (feat. Justin Timberlake)
  13. Poison (feat. Lil Wayne)
  14. Nail Tech
  15. State Fair

Jack Harlow is fresh from the success of the collaboration Industry Baby with Lil Nas Xnominated for the sixty-fourth edition of Grammy Awards in the category Best Melodic Rap Performance.

