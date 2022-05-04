It’s your muse! This is the true relationship between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie

Recently there have been rumors about the alleged relationshipn that exists between the singer The Weeknd and the actress Angelina Jolie.

It may interest you: A new romance? Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are caught at dinner

Many wonder about if there is a romance between these two characters, or is it a simple friendship. After several speculations, finally the truth came out.

How did the rumor come about?

In recent months the American press and the paparazzi The Canadian singer and the ‘Girl, Interrupted’ actress have been caught dating on a couple of occasions.

Until now Neither of them has given a statement about these meetings, and in social networks many suspect that they would be dating.

It may interest you: He took Justin Bieber’s job! The Weeknd becomes Spotify’s most streamed artist

There is even a rumor that one of the songs on The Weeknd’s new album It would dedicated to Jolie. Is about ‘Here We Go Again‘ which includes the phrase “My new girl is a movie star, I love her and I’ll make her scream like Neve Campbell).

The Weeknd’s ‘muse’

On this subject, a anonymous source, who claims to be close to the couple, commented for U.S. Weekly that the only thing that exists between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie is a platonic relationship.

“They have seen each other several times, but there is nothing romantic between them, at least that’s what they tell their friends, “said the source, who also expressed that the actress is “the muse” of the Canadian.

It may interest you: What is Bell’s palsy?, the disease that Angelina Jolie suffered

On how they met, he said it all came about because Jolie’s children are fans of the hitmaker like ‘Blinding Lights’ Y ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.

“They’ve all become quite close, and the kids think it’s great that their mom has a connection to The Weeknd.”