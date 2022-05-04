its spin-off already has a title and release date

The CinemaCon 2022 continues to leave us with important news beyond the official title of Avatar 2 and Disney’s release schedule through 2023. Paramount Pictures also made an appearance at the event to confirm that the spinoff of A peaceful place (A Quiet Place), the popular franchise that was born in 2018, will arrive on September 22, 2023 (via TheWrap).

The producer also announced that The feature film will be titled A Quiet Place: Day One. In this way, they make it clear that we are facing the extension of a universe that still has many stories to tell. the movie will be Directed by Michael Sarnoskiwho has worked on productions such as Olympia, Pig, Fight Night Legacy Y that. Obviously, he is facing an opportunity to catapult his career given the relevance of the spin-off.

However, it is important to mention that Michael Sarnoski was not the first on the list to direct. A Quiet Place: Day One. In fact, Paramount had originally chosen Jeff Nichols, but the aforementioned decided to abandon the project in October of the previous year. Although they did not reveal the exact reasons for his departure, it is known that the relationship ended in an “amicable” way.

Although for now we do not have details about the argument of A Quiet Place: Day Oneits title hints that the adventure will focus entirely on the start of the alien invasion. In the second part we saw some scenes of said event and now they will delve into it. Of course, this time by the hand of new characterssince Emily Blunt will not participate in the film.

Lr, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Emily Blunt star in Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place 2.”

It shouldn’t surprise us that A peaceful place have your first spin-off. After all, the first two films were very successful at box office. The first surpassed 340 million dollars at the international box office, a monstrous figure if we take into account that the investment was just 17 million dollars. For its part, a quiet place 2 it fell behind its predecessor by taking in $297 million.

Now, it is important to mention that the sequel was one of the first productions to take advantage of the reopening of theaters in the midst of a pandemic. Due to the fact that a large part of the cinemas did not resume their operations at 100%, a quiet place 2 it failed to meet initial expectations at the box office. Despite the above, its collection was considered positive after considering the health panorama of that time.

Today, few cinema chains maintain the strict sanitary measures of previous years. Therefore, A Quiet Place: Day One will have the chance to hit the table at the 2023 box office.



