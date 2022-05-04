‘It’s been HOURS’: Roblox players rage as mysterious blackout continues

ROBLOX players are furious that the popular game has been down for hours.

Players began reporting problems accessing the large creation platform on Wednesday morning.

Many fans have made fun of desperate gamers who can’t go a minute without the game.

“It’s been hours without Roblox, I’m scratching my eye and head. I haven’t turned off my PC for hours…” said one person.

Roblox is getting hacked or something, why have you been getting down lately? It’s so annoying that they have bad service… I love Roblox, I play 24/7 and started playing in 2019,” added another.

“Another terribly inconvenient time for Roblox to be down during a sponsored event lol,” a third commented.

In a statement on the official Twitter page, Roblox admitted that it was having issues.

The cheep was posted at 6.46am (BST).

“Hello everyone, we are aware that some of you are having trouble accessing Roblox,” the service said.

“Our team is actively working on it. Thank you for your patience”.

But not everyone felt patient.

“Maybe remove the ‘Thank you for your patience’, some of us can’t even handle it for 1 hour,” one user recommended.

“ROBLOX, this is the longest Roblox has been down in 2022, don’t make it like Halloween when it was down for 3 days,” another complained.

Meanwhile, others have threatened to leave Roblox for Minecraft.

The reason for the interruption has not yet been revealed.

