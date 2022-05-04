Inter Milan is ‘ahead’ in the signing of Paulo Dybala

The last semester has been chaotic for the Argentine midfielder of the Juventus Turin, Paulo Dybala, Well, after the decision not to renew his contract with the Vecchia Signora was made public, his name began to be linked with a handful of clubs in Europe, highlighting the FC Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Precisely the greatest rival of the Juventus, Inter Milan, It is the club that is ahead in the race for the signing of ‘La Joya’, since in Italy it is assured that Dybala has given priority to the offer of the Italian four.

The Argentine Paulo Dybala and Juventus will take different paths starting this summer, just when his contract ends, and Inter Milan, the Turin club’s closest rival in Italy, is the best placed team to take over the services of the Argentine attacker zero cost.

Imminent transfer! ��⚫ Paulo Dybala, who will remain a free agent at the end of the contract with Juventus at the end of the season, prefers to stay in Italy and has chosen Inter Milan A contract is already prepared until 2026 with a salary of €6M per season + bonus �� pic.twitter.com/WtQuLdoLkd – Football Passion (@FootbPassion_)

May 4, 2022





According to what the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ reports this Wednesday, after the interest of several clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Tottenham or Manchester United, the ‘Joya’ has “given priority” to Inter, a team that it would totally reach free in the summer, continuing his career in the same Calcio of Italy.

After seven years wearing the ‘Vecchia Signora’ striped shirt, he will do the same next season with another striped one, this time black and blue, with the historic rival of a club in which he has lifted five ‘Scudetti’, four Italian Super Cups and four Italian Cups.

The figures, according to this Italian media, would be around six million euros per year for the 28-year-old player, who would arrive at zero cost, would sign until 2026 and would be a fundamental part of the interista sports project.

The incorporation of the ‘Joya’ to the ‘neorazzurro’ club could mean the departure of several players, among which are the Chileans Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez, who have not been protagonists in the plans of the coach Simone Inzaghi.

