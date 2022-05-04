Influencer assures that he suffers harassment for his “natural resemblance” with Michael Jackson

a double of Michael Jackson He assures that his resemblance to the iconic singer is totally natural, as he insists that he has not undergone any plastic surgery to resemble the King of Pop.

Fabio Jackson The 28-year-old, who lives in the UK, says he is harassed for looking naturally like Michael Jackson and is mistaken for the late singer almost every day.

Fabio, who bears a strong resemblance to Michael Jackson, is now an influencer, and has gained a large following online for his uncanny resemblance to the pop icon, but has also gained detractors, who accuse him of undergoing cosmetic procedures to look like the renowned artist.

“Michael has been like a teacher to me. I don’t see myself as a huge fan, but I do appreciate the man and the way he tried to do so much for the world. So I’m not going to do anything when people are mean to me,” said Fabio Jackson.

Read also: Bill Cosby doesn’t want to talk, afraid of facing more sexual abuse allegations

Fabio posted a viral video on his TikTok account, @theefabiojackson, showing his photos from childhood so everyone knows the resemblance is real. The video racked up 1.7 million views from stunned social media users.

“The comparisons to Michael have been going on from high school to college and then college, now they are more and more frequent. I was bullied at school because I looked so much like Michael. It was difficult”, assured Fabio.

Fabio’s video of his younger photos received hundreds of thousands of likes, with many viewers claiming that he is the original Michael Jackson, so much so, that one follower commented, “I think it’s safe to say he doesn’t look like Michael Jackson. , Michael Jackson looks like him.”

“As you can see in my video, nothing has changed in my appearance. I just grew up, my jaw has widened, my teeth have changed, my eyes are still the same and yes, I still have long hair like Michael”, emphasizes the young man.

rad