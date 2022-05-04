In ‘The Weight of Talent’, Nicolas Cage plays the role of his life: himself | Film and TV

Written and directed by Tom Gormican, the weight of talent It’s just Nicolas Cage playing Nick Cage. The film is a parody, a metadrama and also a tribute to the legendary Hollywood actor. The comedy will be released in Colombian theaters on May 12.

In the weight of talentNicolas Cage is an actor full of debts and with a career in the twilight who will do something unusual to receive a million dollars: go to the party of his biggest fan.

Audiences will recognize various references to his personal life and to some of his unforgettable films, such as Leaving Las Vegas (for which he won the Oscar), Counterface Y the orchid thief (which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor).

After its premiere at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, the weight of talent it has received good reviews from critics and on the Rotten Tomatoes movie rating portal it has a rating of 87%. It is worth remembering that this is not the first comedy that Cage stars in: in the past he participated in Raising Arizona, Honeymoon in Vegas, Moonstruck Y It Could Happen to You.

While Nicolas Cage is known for his talent and several iconic roles, his career has been overshadowed by several scandals. He married five women: Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Erika Koike, Alice Kim, and Riko Shibata. His eccentricities led him to squander his fortune, despite earning $20 million per film.

The weight of talent also includes two Latino actors in the cast; the Chilean Pedro Pascal, recognized by the series Game of Thrones, Narcos or The Mandalorian, who plays Javi, a super fan of Cage.

For his part, the Spanish actor Paco León, known for his role as María José in the series La casa de las flores, opens in Hollywood with this film playing the villain Lucas Gutiérrez.

The actor has declared in several Spanish media that Nicolas Cage is a professional, simple man, a teacher, a legend: “It was a luxury to work with a Hollywood star.” Also notable are performances by Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris.