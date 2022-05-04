In the style of Will Smith, comedian Dave Chappelle suffers assault

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.05.2022 13:18:04





The scene seemed to repeat itself, just as Will Smith at the Oscar Awards ceremony hit comedian Chris Rock, there was a scene but now with comedian Dave Chappelle, as he was attacked on Tuesday night while telling jokes at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angels.

As part of a comedy festival organized by Netflix, Chappelle was giving his show, but suddenly a man identified as Isaiah Lee, 23, came on stage and tried to knock him down.

He could not knock down the comedian and the security team intervened immediately, Lee was taken to the hospital and later was arrested to pay a bail of 30 thousand dollars, since he also carried a fake weapon, but with a knife blade.

It was a replica of a weapon “that can eject a knife blade” when fired correctly, although it has not been clarified whether he attempted to use it.

“I don’t know if this was part of the show, but I grabbed this black by the head and his hair was like a sponge, absorbent,” Chappelle joked after the incident.

Chappelle’s humor is always controversial and revolves, in many cases, around issues of race and gender.

​