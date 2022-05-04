In the middle of trial with Depp: Amber Heard says it has been “horrible” to revive their marriage

This Wednesday, in the midst of the trial taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, Actress Amber Heard told the jury how difficult it has been for her to relive her turbulent marriage to Johnny Depp. Everything, as part of the trial for defamation that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean filed against her.

“I find it hard to find the words to describe how painful it is. It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything”, said the actress of Aquaman.

This statement comes after a psychologist, hired by the actress’s lawyers, stated that the woman suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder for multiple acts of abuse allegedly inflicted on her by Depp, including sexual violence.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she published an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers argue that he was defamed because he was clearly referring to allegations Heard made in 2016 during her divorce proceedings.

Depp testified for four days prior to the trial, in which testified that he never hit Heard and that he was actually the victim of abuse. He stated that he was hit by her on multiple occasions and that she was throwing things at him. The actor described Heard as someone with “a need for conflict.”

On Tuesday, psychologist Dawn Hughes acknowledged in her testimony that Heard at times perpetrated physical violence against Depp.but said this paled in comparison to the violence she suffered, which left her intimidated and fearful for her safety.

During questioning Wednesday, Hughes acknowledged that he was not determining whether Depp did in fact attack Heard on specific occasions. But he testified that Heard’s version of his experiences coincides with those of those who have suffered domestic abuse.

Hughes testified that the sexual abuse included Depp forcing Heard to perform oral sex on him. However, in questioning her, Depp’s lawyers noted that Heard denied being forced to perform oral sex on him in a psychological test conducted as part of Hughes’ evaluation.

Hughes said Heard initially referred to those encounters as consensual, but at the same time “angry sex.” “He didn’t define them as the use of physical force,” Hughes said.

In addition, The judge hearing the defamation suit Tuesday rejected a request by Heard’s defense to dismiss the case.

The trial, in its fourth week, remains at the center of public attention. More than 100 people lined up Wednesday before 7 am — three hours before the day’s session began — outside the courthouse to fill one of the 100 available seats. Most are fans and supporters of Depp.