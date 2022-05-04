In family! This is how Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” celebrated his 50th birthday

Dwayne Johnson is most famous for his portrayal of Luke Hobbs in the Fast and the Furious movie franchise.

Dwayne Johnson is a professional wrestler turned actor, known for his appearance in the fantasy adventure film ‘The Mummy Returns’. In his career as a professional wrestler he had great success before making his foray into film, he is also famous by his ring name, ‘The Rock’.

Johnson celebrated his 50th birthday with his wife and daughters, also with an iconic cookie cake to which the three decided to blow out the candles at the same time.

Instagram photo of Lauren Hashian (courtesy @laurenhashianofficial)



His current wife, Lauren Hashian, first met her in 2006 while filming ‘The Game Plan’. Her first child, Jasmine Johnson, was born in December 2015, while her second child, Tiana Gia Johnson, was born in April 2018.

Athletic and sports-inclined from a young ageI used to participate in many sports activities as a school student.

He was a promising football player and received a full scholarship to the University of Miami to play defensive tackle. He was hoping to make it as a professional footballer when an injury put an end to his footballing ambitions. Although disappointed, he did not let this incident discourage him and he decided to become a wrestler.

His father, a professional wrestler, began training the young man. Eventually, he made his WWF debut and established himself as a successful wrestler. Due to his popularity coupled with his good looks, he started receiving offers from Hollywood studios and started his acting career with the movie ‘The Mummy Returns’.

He played the role of Joe Kingman, a divorced father, in the family sports comedy film, ‘The Game Plan,’ in 2007. The film opened at #1 at the box office, grossing $22,950,971 in its opening weekend despite receiving negative reviews from critics.

In 2009, he appeared in the sci-fi movie ‘Race to Witch Mountain’, it became a huge box office hit.

Two years later, Johnson began to appear in the films The Fast and the Furious, as Luke Hobbs, an agent of the Diplomatic Security Service. He then had a part in ‘Fast & Furious 6’, in ‘Furious 7’ and in the eighth of the franchise, ‘The Fate of the Furious’.

In 2016, lent his voice to the character of the Polynesian demigod “Maui” in the Disney animated film, Moana. In 2017, she starred in two other big hits, ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and the following year she starred in two action movies, ‘Rampage’ and ‘Skyscraper’.

From 2015 to 2019, Dwayne Johnson produced and starred in the HBO series Ballersranked as HBO’s most-watched comedy in six years.

