If you have these Volkswagen cars, take them for a review

If you have a company vehicle Mexico VolkswagenTransporter 2020 and 2021 models, Cupra cars Ateca, Formentor and León 2021 and 2022 models and Porche Taycan, 2021, you should know that the Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet) made a call to take them to revision for various faults.

According to Profeco, the call is due to the fact that there is a possibility that the mechanical opening cables in the front doors (Bowden cables) may freeze in case of extremely low temperatures.

In the case of the Transporter models, there are 60 units of the 2020 Transporter Chassis Cab, 1,047 of the 2021 Cargo Van, 1,390 of the 2021 Transporter Chassis Cab, and 168 of the 2021 Passengers. Cable failure can cause one or both doors to open. open at any time, therefore, the affected cars must be checked to change the cables.

Regarding the Cupra 291 brands, Ateca 2021 cars, and 455 cars from 2022; 290 Formentor 2021 and three 2022; 156 Leon 2021 and 311 of 2022, there is the possibility that the design cover of the engine is not fixed correctly and in certain conditions of use or over time, it may come off.

If that happens, warns Profeco, the cover can be damaged by burning due to contact with the exhaust gas turbocharger, and cause a fire, therefore, it is important to check the affected vehicles and remove the engine design cover.

We recommend you read: Mother’s Day 2022: 5 gifts that cost less than 150 pesos

Finally, in the case of Porsche cars, one 2021 Taycan, six 2021 Taycan 4S; 36 2021 Taycan Turbo, and 34 2021 Taycan Turbo S, there is a possibility that the harness located on the center rear seat belt may obstruct or block the child seat access anchor.

This could lead to not having the correct insurance and cause injuries in the event of an accident. Therefore, it is necessary to check the cable of the belt lock and if it is the case, place it in the correct position, in case the cable is damaged, the belt lock must be replaced.

We recommend you read: Buying a used house: 4 signs that it is in good condition

Volkswagen de México is responsible for marketing these three brands in our country, in all cases, if any repair is needed, it will not cost consumers, the brand will take care of it.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Tips section.