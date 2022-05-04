Ice Barcelona’s ice sculptures that pay homage to the world of cinema

The capital of Catalonia continues to surprise with original and fun places to visit. On the Somorrostro beach, the Ice Barcelona ice bar has remodeled its spaces, like every year, for this season.

The ice sculptures at Ice Barcelona are the main attraction of this place and this year they pay tribute to the cinema of all time.

Fun below zero for all ages

Completely lined with ice walls and furniture, this room is a sight to behold. At Ice Barcelona, ​​the sculptures completely carved by hand by international sculptors are the sensation of all visitors.

This year, Hollywood director Steven Spielberg is one of the honorees through figures that evoke his great blockbusters such as Jaws, ET, Indiana Jones or King Kong. Characters like the Minions, Batman and Yoda also please lovers of comics and movie sagas. The original atmosphere of Ice Barcelona is complemented by a play list of unforgettable movie soundtracks.

Access to the room must be booked on the Ice Barcelona website, with the option of obtaining a discount for buying the ticket via on-line. The cost of ticket includes the use of a jacket, gloves and a drink from the menu. The limitations imposed by low temperatures also apply to drinks, served in glasses made of ice. Cocktails like “Rambo in the beach”, with vodka, strawberry liqueur and peach juice; or the “Joker Blues”, based on rum, blue curaçao and pineapple juice, are some options on the menu; in addition to beer and various juices.

various packages to celebrate with family or friends

The small ice museum is the ideal place to celebrate life. By purchasing packagessuch as the Romantic or the Family, customers can live this icy experience with their loved ones. Also, for large groups, there are birthday packages, bachelorette or bachelor parties or business parties.. Children under five years old enter for free.

At Ice Barcelona, ​​attendees can stay in the ice room for as long as they like. However, the team warns that, after 45 minutes of the stay, the cold begins to be felt more intensely. To warm up a bit, the bar also has a terrace on the beach and another in the garden.

Ice Barcelona is open from Monday to Friday, from 3:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. On Saturday and Sunday it opens from 12:00 to 1:00.



