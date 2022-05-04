I said no to Star Wars

starwars and the work of the director of Spider They couldn’t look more disparate, but at some point both trajectories could have crossed. In the middle of a tribute at the Provincetown Festival in 2014, and after premiering star dust That same year, the filmmaker detailed the call he received in the early 1980s.

“Instead of saying ‘Oh my God, yes!’ I said, ‘Well, you know, I don’t really shoot other people’s stuff,’” he recalled. “I don’t know how far it would have gone, but it ended there,” she added.

The movie in question was return of the jedi, which would end up in the hands of Richard Marquand. In 2018, in a dialogue with Entertainment Weekly, he would compare this work to directing an episode of a television series. “There’s the lure of money, and having a big budget, and being excited about the movie you’re making, but on a deep creative level, I think it would be frustrating for me. Just frustrating,” he noted.

return of the jedi

return of the jedi could have had the author’s name inscribed ET However, his departure from the Directors Union –and its severe rules– prevented him from taking the reins of what would later be known as the Episode VI.

Then the tape that popped up on his radar was the phantom menace, the first of the prequels created by Lucas. Indirectly, Ron Howard years later would detail the back room by recalling a conversation with the franchise mentor. He “he told me that he had talked to Robert Zemeckis, Steven Spielberg and me. I was the third with whom he spoke. They all said the same thing: ‘George, you should do it.’”

As detailed by the filmmaker himself Schindler’s List what happened later was the rejection of his colleague. “George has starwars and I don’t think he feels inclined to share anything with me,” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

Under Disney’s dominance—and Lucas’s voluntary retirement from his own creation—the franchise tempted a variety of filmmakers. One of the names that sounded to take over The Force Awakens was the director of The fight Club, no matter how strange his bet seemed. An option that would later resurface when the saga was looking for a director for the Episode IX, the rise of skywalker.

In a 2017 interview with Empire, Fincher spoke at length about his distance from that job offer. “It is a good assignment. But I can’t imagine what’s worse: being George Lucas on the first day of shooting, with everyone saying, ‘Alderaan? What the hell is that?’. With everyone laughing. But I can’t think of the kind of gut strength one must have after the success of the last two. That’s another level entirely,” he explained. The story is well known: in the long run, both films that he could have made ended up under the baton of JJ Abrams.

Also looking for director for return of the jediGeorge Lucas thought of the filmmaker of blue velvet as a possibility. But as happened with other distinguished candidates, it did not come to fruition.

“I went to meet George Lucas, who had offered me to direct the third starwars and I never really liked science fiction,” he told JoBlo. “I like some elements, but it needs to be combined with other genres. And obviously, starwars It was entirely George’s doing.” However, at that time he did take on the challenge of bringing someone else’s imaginary to the screen, directing the first film adaptation of dunesby Frank Herbert, with mixed results.

Recognized for his excellent career in animated film (The Incredibles, Ratatouille), the American filmmaker was one of the cards Lucasfilm thought of when trying to create the trilogy that would start The Force Awakens. However, the director’s agenda was the main factor for the fact that both paths did not finally meet.

In those years Brad Bird had in his portfolio tomorrowland, his millionaire fantasy film starring George Clooney. “There was no way to meet that schedule and give (to tomorrowland) the attention it deserved,” he told MTV at the time. “It’s rare to do a big movie that’s original, so those opportunities aren’t to be missed either.” That film did not succeed either at the box office or in critics, but at least he remained faithful to his commitment to the project.