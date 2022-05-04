How Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s fortune would be divided in the event of a divorce | People | Entertainment

Since the controversial Oscar gala, one of the longest-running couples in Hollywood has been surrounded by divorce rumors. This is Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who starred in the scandal of the night when the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock.

They met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the show that launched Will Smith to stardom but for which Jada Pinkett was not cast. After a brief marriage to actress Sheree Fletcher Zampino, with whom Smith had his first child, Trey Smith, Will and Jada began dating.

In 1997, with Jada two months pregnant with their first child, the couple married and, in 1998, welcomed Jaden Smith, who has followed his parents’ path as an actor. In October 2000 Willow Smith was born, the only daughter of both to date.

Although rumors of a possible divorce between Will and Jada have been building for years, a source told Heat Magazine that since Oscar night “the tensions between them have been palpable. The source added that the couple had been having issues for years, but now they “barely speak to each other.” Jada Pinkett Smith shocked social networks after claiming that Will acted in an exaggerated way by hitting Chris Rock after she made a joke about the actress’s illness.

“If they divorced, Will has a $350 million fortune and Jada would get half under California law. It could be one of the longest and most intense divorces in the entertainment industry.” reports Heat Magazine.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jada Pinkett Smith’s net worth was $50 million in 2022. The actress is best known for her roles in Ali, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions. She is also the host of Red Table Talks, a Facebook Watch talk show.

The Academy punishes Will Smith and vetoes him from the Oscar galas in a decade

However, it is not the first time that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have had a turbulent time in public in the 25 years of their marriage. In 2013, the tabloids reported that the couple had an “open marriage”, a statement that both denied on several occasions. In 2016, Jada herself admitted to having an extramarital relationship with rapper August Alsina, although she did not consider it infidelity because she was briefly separated from Will.

Recently, Jada revealed that she was not planning to marry Will Smith: “I never wanted to marry Will. They forced me and it was horrible.” Previously, the couple had already talked about her relationship on Jada’s show, Red Table Talks, and about her romance with Alsina.

Although neither Will Smith nor Jada Pinkett Smith have responded to the rumors about a divorce, everything indicates that the marriage is experiencing one of its most complicated moments. (AND)