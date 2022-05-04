how to see it in streaming in Italy

written by Laura Boni





Everything is ready for the MET Gala 2022, the most important fashion evening of the year. The gala evening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, organized by Vogue USA and its director Anna Wintour is about to go on stage with the sumptuous and iconic red carpet and, if what happens inside is very confidential, we will all be able to witness what happens on the stairs of the MET.

The streaming of the MET Gala 2022 red carpet can be seen live on the Vogue.com site, on the CondeNast.com site, on the Met site and on theirs official social channels. The live broadcast will start from midnight Italian time.

The theme and exhibition of the MET Gala 2022:

MET Gala is held on the first Monday of May and is dedicated every year to an exhibition of the Costume Institute and this year is the second part of an exhibition dedicated to American fashion. The hosts of this edition will be Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Part 1 called In America: A Lexicon of Fashion debuted on September 18, 2021 while Part 2 In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will be officially inaugurated on May 5th and previewed to the guests of the MET Gala. Like every year, the dress code of the evening is themed and the celebrities of the Met Gala 2022 had to dress according to the theme: Gilded Glamor. Literally golden glamor.

The term gilded means covered with gold, but it also refers to the Gilded Age, a very important period in American history, especially in New York at the end of the 19th century. It is a period of economic boom in which many new companies were born, especially in the oil, transport and financial industries, creating a new class of “new rich”, known as “new money” who opposed wealthy families from the British aristocracy.