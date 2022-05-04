How to make your nails look long like Ariana Grande’s

Ariana Grande She is one of the most requested artists in recent years. She has a special and unique style that she perfectly defends just like her manicures. The singer prefers nails long and pointed. How are they achieved? Here we show it to you!

To get nails long, you should let them grow naturally until they reach a certain length. Then, you have to file them until you get that V, oval or almond shape. If your nails they are weak or do not grow much, you can help with plastic or acrylic ones.

The plastic ones you can get anywhere, stick them properly on each nail and then file them gently according to the shape you want to give them. If you want something more specialized, you can get it at a beauty center where they perform manicures with nails acrylic or gel that have a more complicated technique and you will need help from a specialist.

Our Favorite Ariana Grande Designs

The French manicure is the most used, but Ariana Grande gives it her personal touch. Photo: Vanities.

The manicure French is classic and timeless, but it has that different or original touch that we all love. Ariana Grande decides to wear them extra long and pointed to show how perfect they have filed their nails. Don’t let anyone tell you how sharp you can take your nails!

The logos of the best known brands become part of your nails. Photo: Hello!

Another of the 2022 trends in manicure is betting on logomania or what it means to allude to a particular brand in one or more of your nails. In this case, Ariana Grande opted for the manicure inspired by the Chanel logos in the firm’s classic colors: black and white. In this case, your nails he chose them almond-shaped and not as sharp as the manicure previous

Ariana Grande chooses a pastel shade and personalizes them again with a simple word in black. Photo: Cosmopolitan.

Here, we see a manicure completely different from the others and more common we could say. Ariana Grande she opted for a pastel pink color with a black word on one of her nails. Their nails They were filed in a shape between almond-shaped and sharp, which did not become completely round or pointed.

Ariana Grande shows his manicures and we explain how to achieve them. Try the one you like best!