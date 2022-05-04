How to make your nails look long like Ariana Grande’s

Ariana Grande She is one of the most requested artists in recent years. She has a special and unique style that she perfectly defends just like her manicures. The singer prefers nails long and pointed. How are they achieved? Here we show it to you!

To get nails long, you should let them grow naturally until they reach a certain length. Then, you have to file them until you get that V, oval or almond shape. If your nails they are weak or do not grow much, you can help with plastic or acrylic ones.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker