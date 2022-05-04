How to get axolotls and tame them easily

One of the most particular creatures that we can find in any seed of Minecraft are axolotlswhich were included in the game following the update Caves and Cliffs. These amphibious beings can be found all over the world so that, if you get them, you can even get to tame them to spawn more of their kind and take advantage of their advantages. If you want to know how to do with themin this entry of our guide we are going to explain it to you with all detail.

Where are the axolotls in Minecraft?

The axolotls can appear in any world of Minecraft, although they are something weird to see and you will only find them in certain circumstances if the following requirements:

Axolotls spawn only underwater in groups of 1 to 4.

in groups of 1 to 4. you will only find them below height 63 of the world, that is, below the level of the ocean.

of the world, that is, below the level of the ocean. For them to appear in underwater spaces these places must be completely dark without sunlight reaching them.

without sunlight reaching them. The axolotls have to have a solid block above them at least 5 blocks away (which can be stone, deep slate, andesite, diorite, granite, or tuff) in their spawn habitats.

at least 5 blocks away (which can be stone, deep slate, andesite, diorite, granite, or tuff) in their spawn habitats. Therefore, the most common biomes where you can find axolotls are the leafy cavesthe underground lakes waves water mines with bubble columns.

Keep in mind that given its characteristics you will not see axolotls in rivers and oceans of the open seasince they are beings that feel attracted by deep dark waters from the caves and mines of the world. Apart from that, you can generate axolotls yourself with some tools, but we will explain that later.

types of axolotls

all axolotls they are passive in front of the player and have a small size. There is up to 5 variants possible colors that can be randomly generated:

leucistic axolotl: they are pink.

they are pink. wild axolotl: they are brown with spots on their body.

they are brown with spots on their body. golden axolotl: They are deep yellow.

They are deep yellow. cyan axolotl: they are a light cyan color, almost white.

they are a light cyan color, almost white. blue axolotl: they are bluish in color.

It should be noted that the blue axolotl is the rarest variant of all, since it only has 1 chance in 1,200 (0.083%) to spawn in the world, while the other four variants are more common and all share the same chance of spawning; 1,199 out of 4,800 (24.98%), so they are the most frequent.

How to get and tame axolotls

Now that you know where you can find axolotls in your Minecraft world, let’s move on to explain how you can get and tame them for your own benefit.

Getting them is as easy as have a bucket of water and approach them pick them up inside the cube. They can be reintroduced to another part of the world and will always retain their color (and even if they are babies their stage of growth). You can take them to your shelter and build a small pond of water to release them inside and let them live peacefully.

And what if you want tame them to breed more axolotls without having to go looking for them? Well, this is also possible and can be carried out in the same way. Following way:

To tame and raise baby axolotls you need have a couple of adult axolotls in the water (preferably in a closed pond so they don’t escape).

in the water (preferably in a closed pond so they don’t escape). You must have a bucket with tropical fish . You can get it by using a bucket with water to catch these fish in the sea.

. You can get it by using a bucket with water to catch these fish in the sea. Once you have it, give the tropical fish to each of adult axolotls; hearts have to come out of their heads.

of adult axolotls; hearts have to come out of their heads. After this the axolotls will spawn a baby (they cannot breed again for 5 minutes).

(they cannot breed again for 5 minutes).



the baby axolotl inherit the color of one of the two parents, although he has a very rare chance to go out in the blue variant.

of one of the two parents, although he has a to go out in the blue variant. Babies always follow their parents in this stage.

in this stage. After that spend 20 minutes the baby axolotl become an adult (you can speed up this growth by using more cubes with tropical fish, each one reduces the time by 10%).

When you want to spawn more axolotls you just have to repeat the steps that we have taught you and you will be able to breed and tame as many as you want thanks to this method. You can raise an army of axolotls to help you on your adventures.

Characteristics and advantages of axolotls

As mentioned above, all axolotls are passive to the player, but they do have some features that make them useful as pets, in addition to certain special behaviors. So that you take them into account, here we point out the most important:

All axolotls are hostile to some sea creatures such as fish, squid, drowned, guardians or elderly guardians (they do not harm turtles, dolphins or frogs).

such as fish, squid, drowned, guardians or elderly guardians (they do not harm turtles, dolphins or frogs). perform 2 damage points for each attack.

for each attack. If while an axolotl is fighting a sea creature we help to defeat it we will receive regeneration for several seconds and also eliminates mining fatigue in case you suffer it.

we will receive for several seconds and also in case you suffer it. If the axolotl takes too much damage in combat you can fake your death so that the creatures ignore it, so that it recovers life.

so that the creatures ignore it, so that it recovers life. Axolotls are amphibians, so they can get out of the water and wander the earth, but only temporarily. If they don’t get back in the water in 5 minutes they die (unless it is raining or there is a thunderstorm).

and wander the earth, but only temporarily. If they don’t get back in the water (unless it is raining or there is a thunderstorm). being on land They will look for the nearest area of ​​water (16 blocks away) at least 2 blocks deep to return to it.

(16 blocks away) at least 2 blocks deep to return to it. you can also tie axolotls with reins to accompany you.

You already know how to take advantage of axolotls in Minecraft. We hope that this guide has been useful to you, now enjoy these beings!