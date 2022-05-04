how to get and improve the Omega Knight skin

In Fortnite we can find countless skins of all kinds, some of the most special, among which is Omega, one of the favorites of the Battle Royale community. That is why Epic Games wanted to bring it back with a new version, so in the following guide we are going to tell you how to get omega knight skin.

How to get and improve the skin of Omega Knight

Without a doubt, this new aspect is one of the most spectacular in the game and you can see how it looks in the image that you have at the top of this guide. If you want to add it to your collection, you better You have saved a good amount of paVosbecause you will need to purchase the Level Up Quest Pack from the in-game store.

Thanks to it you will automatically unlock the skin in question, but little by little you can improve it so that it becomes even more impressive. This way you will make him obtain a golden color, as will also happen with his sword-shaped beak that he will use to distribute slashes during battles.

That yes, for it you will have to complete a total of 21 challenges that will be parading throughout the next four weeks, which will give you tokens to unlock cosmetics that will allow you to have the most complete version of Omega Knight.

