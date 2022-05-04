How did George Clooney become a millionaire?

George Clooney could be the most popular heartthrob in the world of cinema. He’s approaching 61, but he still looks and acts like an actor in his prime. One of his greatest achievements is his continued relevance. He became known in the 1980s with small roles in film and television. He starred in ‘E/R’, a sitcom that aired for a year. He then landed a role in ‘Return of the Killer Tomatoes’, a cult horror comedy that could be considered his first big job.

It has already rained a lot since then and now he is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. His films have grossed nearly $2 billion at the box office. But how did he go from ‘Killer Tomatoes’ to counting his money by his millions? In 1994, he played a key role in the medical drama ‘ER’. He played Doug Roos and got Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, but never won. Then, he moved on to the world of cinema, with his first big role in the horror comedy ‘From Dusk till Dawn’.

He continued to make it big with movies like ‘The Perfect Storm’ and ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ The best was yet to come, with a role in a remake of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, which became the most successful film starring Clooney. It grossed over $450 million worldwide. Of course, there was still more success to come. If you weren’t impressed by his performance in ‘Up in the Air’ and ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’, maybe he’ll catch your eye in ‘The Descendants’ or ‘Gravity’.

However, Clooney doesn’t just make money from television and movies. In 2013, she founded one of the fastest growing brands in the world. Casamigos was founded with the intention of making affordable tequila for everyone, according to co-founder Rande Gerber. “George doesn’t need the money, I didn’t need it, [Mike Meldman] I didn’t need it, and that’s why we launched a brand of tequila. We wanted everyone to be able to drink it and not be so exclusive.”

If you’re jealous of George Clooney, we don’t blame you; but you can take inspiration from it and investigate how it got to where it is now. Click through the gallery to find out how Clooney made his millions.