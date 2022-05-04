how and what time to see it?

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak in May. Find out what day / Photo: Getty Images

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower It will reach its peak during the early morning hours of the May 5 and 6, which makes it one of the main astronomical events of the fifth month of 2022. At Uno TV we explain what time and how to see this phenomenon in the night sky.

What is the Eta Aquarid meteor shower?

The one of the Eta Aquarids is one of the nine class 1 meteor showers planned for 2022 according to the portal American Meteor Society. Eight meteor showers remaining this year are as follows:

Quadrantids (QUA) – Highest on January 4, 2022

Lyrids (LYR) – Peak April 22, 2022

ETA Aquarids (ETA) – Maximum on May 6, 2022

Southern Delta Aquarids (SDA) – Maximum on July 31, 2022

Perseids (PER) – Maximum on August 13, 2022

Orionids (ORI) – Highest on October 21, 2022

Leonidas (LEO) – Highest on November 18, 2022

Geminids (GEM) – High on December 14, 2022

Ursids (URS) – Maximum December 22, 2022

When and how to see its peak?

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower has been active since April 19th and will end next May 28; however, the INAOE details that its maximum visible point in Mexico will be the May 6th with a maximum observable rate of 40 meteors per hour.

The radiant is in the direction of aquarius constellationwith coordinates AR=22h30m, DEC=- 1º00´.

According to the portal Time and Date, the best times to see this astronomical event depend on when you intend to see it in the sky. The schedule to appreciate this shower of stars is approximately, from 4 to 7 in the morning.

This is the INAOE map to identify the Eta Aquarid meteor shower with the telescope / Photo: INAOE

Time and Date details that to see the Eta Aquarid meteor shower no need special team Not many skills. Although all you really need is a clear sky and a lot patience.

The specialized page also offers a interactive sky map during the meteor shower with a visibility condition meter for maximize the experience shooting star observation. Visit the map by clicking on this link.

The recommendations to observe the Eta Aquarid meteor shower are the following:

Find a secluded viewing spot, away from the city lights . Once in place, your eyes may take 15 to 20 minutes to get used to the dark.

. Once in place, your eyes may take to get used to the dark. Dress according to climate and make sure you are comfortable , especially if you plan to stay away for a long time. bring one with you blanket or comfortable chair : Meteor watching can be a waiting game.

and make sure you are , especially if you plan to stay away for a long time. bring one with you : Meteor watching can be a waiting game. Once you have found your vantage point, lie down on the ground and look at the sky.

Meteor showers appear to originate in the radiant, but meteors can appear in any part of the sky.

All about the Eta Aquarids

According to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), the propelling object of these meteors is the Halley cometwhich returns to land every 76 yearsbecause it is the time it takes to go around the Sun once. The next time it will be visible from Earth will be in 2061.

Aquarids are of medium brightness, which means that they are easily seen in completely clear and dark skies. Bill Cookedirector of the Meteoroid Environment Office of the POTpoints out that the best views will happen before the dawn.

Why are they called like that?

The radiant, the point in the sky from which the Eta Aquaridsis in the direction of aquarius constellation. The rain is named after the brightest star of the constellation, Eta Aquarii.

The Eta Aquarids are one of two meteor showers created by debris from the Halley comet. The Earth follows Halley’s path around the Sun for second time in october. This creates the Orionid meteor showerwhich reaches its peak around October 20.