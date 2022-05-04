Hemsworth’s Ultimate Muscle Gainer Workout

Actor Chris Hemsworth’s Full Body Workout

If you want to have the arm of Thor and the legs of a comic book superhero, Chris Hemsworth and his Centr app are your best allies. The actor, who will soon premiere the new part of the saga, Thor: Love and Thunder, He has shared another of his top workouts on Instagram and it is perfect as it is a full body routine. Legs, back, biceps, triceps and of course core. This workout will really take you to the limit!

The training to gain muscle of actor Chris Hemsworth

10 rounds of the following exercises:

Biceps curl: 10 reps

Overhead press: 10 reps

Triceps extensions: 10 reps

Squats: 10 repetitions (the types of squats and how to do them well)

lunges: 10 reps

Bent over row: 10 reps

Standing Twists: 10 reps

“This workout is not for the faint of heart, it’s a monster of a grind. So give it a try, and above all, complete it at your own pace,” says Chris Hemsworth. And it is that there are 7 exercises, 10 repetitions for each one and… 10 rounds! “. He calculates that, at a minimum, you will spend an hour or more to do it, so take a good rest between series and series.

