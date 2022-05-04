Helmut Marko leaves out Checo Pérez in his choice of most talented drivers

Red Bull adviser considers Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris as the most talented drivers on the grid, excluding Mexican Sergio Pérez

Czech Perez lives its best start to the season in the Formula 1, by adding two podiums and placing third in the drivers’ world championship. However, this is not enough so that in the eyes of Helmut Marko, the main adviser to Red Bullconsider him among the most talented drivers in the championship.

The former Austrian driver and director of the Milton Keynes team was questioned about what he considers to be the top 3 drivers on the grid and he omitted the name of the Mexican from his list Czech Perez.

Marco was forceful in mentioning Max Verstappen He is the most talented driver in the category, followed by the Ferrari driver and current leader of the competition, Charles Leclerc.

However, the last place did not go to Czech or for the seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton. Helmut He mentioned the name of the British Lando Norris, although he recalled the problems that McLaren has this season.

“The only talented driver I still see to be in the league of Max and Charles is Lando Norris, but he doesn’t have a great car right now”, were the statements of Marco for Auto Motor und Sport.

Helmut Marko throughout his career as an adviser to the team, he has characterized himself by making statements that have sparked controversy, since, just as he has pointed out the errors of Czech Perez, has also praised and recognized it. Proof of this was the hug he had with Check at the end of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Marco mentioned that he asked Czech make it 1-2 in the race, so the one from Guadalajara complied with the request.

Marko was blunt in mentioning Max Verstappen is the most talented driver in the category. Getty pictures

“It was funny, I told Perez before the start ‘we have to do a one-two so we can catch up’ and then after the race he said ‘you guys asked for it so we did it!’” he said Marco to SpeedCity Broadcasting.

between laughs, Marco said that “So if it’s as easy as that, we’ll tell you more often! It is very satisfying, and after the problems we had in Melbourne and in the first race, we showed that we have the potential and the speed to react.