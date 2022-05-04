“He has apologized and we were all wrong”

Related news

Luis Fonsi became the second singer to visit the anthill this week after yesterday’s meeting between Pablo Motos and Maluma, and he did it to present his new album, Law of gravity. But this time he went alone and not accompanied by David Bisbal as he did last June 2021.

The singer has presented his new single, Sweetin which he has confessed that his wife, the Spanish model, participates Agueda Lopez, as the protagonist. “I never wanted to mix the personal with the professional, but in the end I decided. I chose her because she is the most beautiful woman in the world.”

But if there is a song that changed the life of the Puerto Rican, it was Slowly, with which he toured the world, from Japan to Russia. “I took a chance on a more romantic ballad and thank God it won. It’s a song I’m going to sing for the rest of my life.”

But the presenter did not want to ignore the singer’s opinion about what happened at the Oscars, when Will Smith dealt a blow to Chris Rock after a comment about his wife’s illness. Fonsi himself participated in the ceremony and lived that event up close, since the artist performed the main song of the Disney film, Charm. “First I want to say that singing there was amazing, after my performance I went to change my clothes, and while I was changing my suit in my dressing room, I started getting messages about what happened. Until I heard Will I didn’t know what was going on.“explained the singer.

“I have met Will on several occasions and I think he is an amazing human beinghe was wrong, it is reality and violence does not lead anywhere positive. It’s a mistake, but now, you don’t have to cancel it and you have to move on. We have to admit our mistakes, I’ve screwed up a thousand times, he apologizes and I make sure it doesn’t happen again“said the artist.

Before this speech, similar to the one given by Pablo Motos on the matter, the presenter nodded his head while supporting the one that “we have all screwed up at some point”.

But Fonsi also wanted to add a comment about Will’s wife, Jada Smith. “One does not know what he is experiencing, what Jada is experiencing, there are many factors that one does not know and people quickly like to give their opinion,” she sentenced.

