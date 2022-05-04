Have you ever seen Gigi Hadid’s daughter? To date, the little girl’s face is still unknown

Gigi Hadid is a well-known Californian supermodel. Born in 1995, he is the familiar face of the most famous and prestigious international brands. She had a brilliant career in fashion, undertaken from an early age and which continues today with incredible success. But, probably, the most important milestone reached so far by the model was the birth of her eldest daughter, with former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik.

The girl is called Khai and was born in September 2020. Despite being the daughter of two acclaimed celebrities from the entertainment world, the protection of your privacy has always been of primary importance for parents. Although the two are currently separated, they continue to share the same firm opposition about their daughter’s media exposure. Which is almost nothing.

A childhood to be protected

Gigi Hadid has always been extremely jealous of their private life. Since the time of her pregnancy, which she initially kept hidden, she has made it known to her audience that she would keep the image of her daughter hidden. Her main purpose is, of course, to protect her sacrosanct right to privacy.

From his point of life, in fact, it cannot and must not be the prerogative of the parents to arrogate the right to freely arrange the image of one’s own child. Secondly, there is the desire to be able to grant the child a childhood how much more normal and quiet possible, well away from the limelight.

Small traces of Khai on social networks

For those used to following the super supermodel on social media, they know well that, through the content she shares, they will hardly be able to satisfy their curiosities about their daughter’s identity. His face it has never been shown and, more than a year after its birth, there have been rare occasions in which to be able to see it. Small concessions granted to the public: details on his room pink and stuffed with plush, for example. Or again, some shots on set coordinates mother-daughtermuch appreciated by the young model.

It dated back to May 2021 the last photo of her and her daughter together, published on social networks. Recently, however, she shared one on Instagram with the small immortalized from behind. Comfortable checked jeans with matching blouse and name embroidered on the back. Future style icon: her destiny is undoubtedly announced.

