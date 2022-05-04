Harry Potter 1, 2 and 3 marathon on broadcast television! – Movie News

No fan of Harry Potter can miss this marathon of the first 3 films of the saga.

This is a call for all the potterheads who yes or yes see the films of the world created by JK Rowling no matter where they are shown. The first Harry Potter movies will be broadcast on channel 7, belonging to the television station TV Azteca, below we share all the details so you can enjoy The Philosopher’s StoneChamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban.

As you may remember, the first two films in the saga of the Boy Who Lived were directed by Chris Columbus and took us into the magical world in which Harry discovers that he is a wizard and can attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the first, as his name implies, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint) prevent Voldemort from getting hold of the Philosopher’s Stone, while in the second they prevent him from returning through of a horcrux.

For the third film, the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón imprinted his own style on it and changed the tone a bit, considering that this was more of a coming of age, with the actors and characters evolving and growing, as well as being the film in which Gary Oldman is incorporated as Sirius Black, an important character in the life of the protagonist.

These 3 films will premiere in Azteca 7 next Sunday May 1, 2022 from around 2 pm, which becomes a perfect plan for this weekend, especially if you don’t know what to watch on a Sunday afternoon and don’t feel like searching the streaming platforms. Of course, if you don’t want to wait, you can enjoy the entire saga on HBO MAX, as well as the special Return to Hogwarts.