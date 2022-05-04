Gorr the Butcher God, Thor’s villain, could make his debut in ‘Moon Knight’… Played by Christian Bale?

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premiered its first trailer after much expectation. It was viewed a whopping 209 million times in 24 hoursproving that the desire for the MCU movies hasn’t diminished despite the fact that the Marvel Universe has more and more content.

While the trailer gave us our first glimpse of King Valkyrie in all her glory, and of course the titular hero played by Chris Hemsworth, there were a few things that were left out. First, the obvious omission of the film’s long-awaited villain: Gorr the Butcher of God, played by Christian Bale.

Despite his obvious importance to the film, he did not appear in the trailer. Absolutely. Which seems strange, until It is thought that it may be because they are saving it to present it in the series that is currently broadcast on Disney + Moon Knight … Also played by Bale, the top 1 of transformations and drastic weight changes in the cinema?

The truth is that the Marvel series has no connection to the broader MCU. We know that Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has made it a point not to be tied to any more MCU projects, and as such, many have seen Moon Knight as an isolated thing.; in fact, Marvel marketed the series as a six-episode “event,” not even a miniseries. However, this does not mean that there is no relation to the future of the MCU: Moon Knight would be the perfect place to introduce Thor’s great villain, we think.

There are the obvious thematic similarities between the two. Moon Knight deals heavily with Egyptian deities and Gorr is literally a god-slaying villain. An easy way to introduce his powers would be for him to show up at the end of Moon Knight and, well, kill a god.

No one is betting on whether or not this could happen, but while it’s wild speculation, it actually reads like something plausible. It wouldn’t be the first time the ending of one Marvel project became a nod to another (of course), and since Moon Knight will be a standalone story, having Gorr kill Konshu would be a satisfying (and sad?) way. ) to definitively end the Steven Grant/Marc Spector story.

This would allow Isaac to sail off into the sunset toward his post-Marvel job (the actor is notoriously busy, with a Metal Gear Solid film adaptation on the horizon) and tie Moon Knight into the larger tapestry of MCU history without it being too long narratively, nor cause problems with continuity for future outings of the MCU.

It would be a refreshing break from constant reliance on the multiverse as an answer to every MCU question. Apart from the thematic mesh, the calendar must be taken into account.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres on July 8, and the final episode of Moon Knight premieres on May 4. This would give enough time from the trailer’s debut to take another bite without feeling overwhelmed, and leave enough time before Thor’s premiere for fans to get excited and, of course, have more teasers.

As we have already said, this is entirely conjecture on our part. Gorr could be a teaser in Doctor Strange. Or, Marvel could break his own trend and allow moon knight really be the independent story we’ve been told it is.