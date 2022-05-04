Gillian Anderson joins Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eyes, the new film about Edgar Allan Poe

And it is a fact, Gillian Anderson joins Christian bale in The Pale Blue Eyesthe new movie for Netflix about the beginnings of the famous American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

The film, written and directed by Scott Cooperis based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, published in 2006. The story follows a detective (Bale) and his young cadet, played by harry melling (Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter), named Edgar Allan Poe; while trying to solve a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in 1830.

Bale will share the screen as Harry Melling

Along with Anderson, they join the cast: Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton, Timothy Spall, fred hechinger, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Tony Jones, Harry Lawtey, simon mcburney, Hadley Robinson, joey brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, matt helm, Steven Mayer Y charlie tahan.

Earlier this year it became known that Netflix paid the exorbitant sum of $55 million to secure the rights to the novel, as there were many parties interested in adapting it. This project is the third collaboration between Bale and Cooper, the film’s director. They previously worked together on Hostiles: American Violence Y The law of the strongest.

The film will feature a cast of well-known figures.

Besides, Cooper is known for having directed other titles such as Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Y Crazy Heart. It will certainly be interesting to see this great cast in action in an engaging story that shows a new facet of the famous Edgar Allan Poe. At the moment it does not have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to land on the platform sometime in 2022.