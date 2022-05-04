Gillian Anderson joins Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eyes, the new film about Edgar Allan Poe

And it is a fact, Gillian Anderson joins Christian bale in The Pale Blue Eyesthe new movie for Netflix about the beginnings of the famous American writer Edgar Allan Poe.

The film, written and directed by Scott Cooperis based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, published in 2006. The story follows a detective (Bale) and his young cadet, played by harry melling (Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter), named Edgar Allan Poe; while trying to solve a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in 1830.

