Getting bored with older men who played guitar with Johnny Depp

For almost two weeks, the trial of the actor began in a Court of Fairfax, Virginia, United States Johnny Deep against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation. He brought the lawsuit against her, after Amber first reported him and put him on criminal trial for domestic violence; Depp has always and until today denied the charges, doubts arose about the veracity of Heard’s statements and Depp finally countersued her after the publication of an article that she wrote and was published in a newspaper in 2018.

Although it is somewhat more complicated than those previous lines, the point is that the American pink press has been filled during these days of Depp’s trial against Heard because details have been known due to the fact that the hearings and appearances of the trial have been broadcast live on various television channels and on the internet.

Due to this, the general public and the fans of both (apparently more of Johnny’s than Amber’s) have been aware of the case, so the reactions and opinions of social network users have multiplied, and various statements of both characters revealed during the trial, photographs and videos that have been shown from those court sessions have gone viral.

This is how we now find out about Depp’s direct statements about his daily relationship with Amber, details that surely any man would be ashamed to admit, since they portray a life condition that most men would refuse to denounce, which is to know victim of domestic violence by his wife.

With no desire to issue an opinion on this case that being in force before a court no one should try to do so; I only allow myself to make a few comments about a particular video that went viral this week and that caught your attention.

amber heard didn’t like being with johnny depp’s friends because it was all “old men playing guitar” i think she thought they were all gonna see her 3 movies and tell her how great she was pic.twitter.com/6Qf6cP0oGn — Maria (@jxnsmanager) April 14, 2022

In the previous video, a statement by Amber Heard is discovered regarding Depp’s habits in his daily life revealed by a former assistant of hers named Kate James, who says that Amber confided in her that she did not like hanging out at her house with friends. of Depp because “it was boring