George Lucas: The total fortune of the creator of Star Wars

HToday is one of the most important days for Star Wars fans, and on “May the 4th Be With You,” we will talk about the fortune of the mind behind this whole saga, director George Lucas.

Lucas is a director, writer, producer, and entrepreneur best known for creating the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, which have generated more than $12 billion in worldwide box office ticket sales.

In addition, he is one of the founders of the production company Lucasfilm and the technical effects company Industrial Light and Magic.

He was born on May 14, 1944, in Modesto, California, and initially had a keen interest in racing cars, but that changed after he was in a potentially fatal accident in high school.

George decided to attend art school and declared on leaving home that he was determined to be a millionaire by the age of 30.

While at the University of Southern California, he befriended fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg and earned accolades during his graduate studies, including a fellowship at Warner Brothers.

His 1967 student film, Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EB, eventually became his main feature film of 1971, THX 1138.

The Star Wars movie was even more successful and would make Lucas a Hollywood movie legend.

Filmed on a budget of $11 million, Star Wars became a worldwide phenomenon when it was released in 1977.

A few decades later, Lucas would spend $15 million in restoration costs for the film’s re-release. The famous film spawned two other sequels in the early 1980s that were also hugely successful and continued to build the Star Wars universe.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Lucas Directed Another Star Wars Trilogyfocusing on events that happened before the original films.

The most recent sequel, and spin-off movies and series, came after Lucas sold the rights to Disney.

The epic Star Wars franchise, which has earned over $12 billion in worldwide revenue and continues to capture audiences to this day.

The Celebrity Net Worth website notes that with a net worth of $10 billion, George Lucas is by far the richest person in the entertainment industry.