From Dragon Ball Super at Wanimé to Rose at CC Konex | The #Hashtags of NO | New music and the best to watch, read, play, try and learn

#Screen shots If you keep up with the international visits, the shows that KISS and Metallica gave at the Polo Field are complete on the Flow schedule. On the other hand, there is a function with free entry for dreams, Marcos Martínez’s documentary about homeless people, on 6/5 in Zelaya and with a touch of Pablo Dacal. In addition, HBO Max uploaded the different versions of the universe Batman (from Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Christian Bale to Robert Pattinson) and Warner Channel continues with its Wanimé cycle, on Wednesdays at 10 p.m., with death note, Yashahime, bleach, Dragon Ball Super and much more anime.



#FromCatalog The Defense duo released a new album, 7 songs before they cut off our power, which brings together the singles he released last year and includes not 7 but 11 songs, with cameos by Clara Cava, María Sioke, Faraónika and Chlo. There are also releases from songwriter Gero (Indoorsdebut album with a song spirit and Argentine rock tradition), by Delirio Místico (The beginning of the deliriumEP of voz+viola that follows the saga of singles delivered by singer Flor Ceballos in 2021) and Nunca Opuestos (the other side of fearfirst part of the trilogy RockVolutionwith the participation of Juani Rodríguez from Andando Descalzo and Diego Aput).



#Festivallipsis The Pleamar Festival of sound art and experimental electronic music will have a virtual edition with exhibitions, talks, workshops, performances and the presence of Diego Frenkel, Ernesto Romeo and the Chilean Mika Martini (5/13 to 15). In addition, the emerging NEA scene comes together at the We! Festival, which announced its 2022 version for 5/10 at Espacio Mariño, Corrientes, with a multidisciplinary menu: Emo Alegre, Yarará, Nicolás Ojeda, Care Escarlón, Charo Monte, Aria and Fresias, among others.

#There are Tables A solo performance inspired by David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and crowned each time by a different musical set (Gi Pegnotti, Celina Silveyra, Montarosa, Manu Caizza, Vero Mayorga) is the proposal of And the spiders from Mars, by Ana Schmukler, which has performances on Thursdays in May at Casa Brandon. In addition, the spectacularization of the news and the suffering of others encourage Nothing to Hideby Melina Seldes and Bruno Catalano (6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15/5 in Plan).

#AnyoneCanGoogle party click: The girls-only party franchise Rose announces a new edition on 7/5 at the Ciudad Cultural Konex, with the promise of perreo, reggaeton and shows by Lusan, Lowrdes and Rebel Bounce. serial click: a domestic accident turns out to be a femicide in the miniseries-thriller Stairswhich premieres 5/5 on HBO Max and is based on a true case that occurred in 2003. click in progress: Estudio Urbano opened registration until 6/5 for its distance courses and workshops on music trades and cultural management.