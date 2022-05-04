Fortnite: Star Wars content returned to Battle Royale with a surprise

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Fortnite has received great content from starwars for the past few months, but it was only available for a limited time. Some clues suggested that the saga’s skins and their lightsabers would return to Battle Royale, but nothing was confirmed.

Fortunately, the information turned out to be true, so players can now enjoy all the content of starwars in the Epic Games game. The good news is that there are also some surprises, as the company decided to add some new features.

On the other hand, it is expected that he will soon announce a new collaboration with starwars for 2 good reasons: tomorrow May the 4th is celebrated, the day of the saga, and this month it opens Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Content starwars Return to Fortnite: Battle Royale!

Epic Games confirmed that all items in starwars that previously reached the Battle Royale will be released from the vault starting today and until May 17. This means lightsabers are back, so you can use the weapons of Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan, and Mace Windu.

Additionally, outfits from the Saga that were previously not part of the Battle Pass will return to the store for a limited time. So you can use your V-Bucks to acquire the Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand and Krrsantan outfits.

What new content starwars came to Fortnite?

Players will now have access to new themed missions as part of special Stormtrooper training. The challenges are available starting today and can be completed until May 16, at 11:00 PM, Mexico City time.

The quests for tomorrow, May 4, will offer XP rewards and a grand prize for completing 5 challenges: the Banner of the Empire. On the other hand, players will now be able to use the E-11 Exploder Rifle, which can be obtained at checkpoints by trading it for bars.

Will Obi-Wan get to Fortnite?

Everything indicates that Epic Games is preparing a new collaboration with the saga to celebrate the arrival of Obi-Wan Kenobi. In fact, he confirmed that groups of Stormtroopers are looking for the Jedi on the island. The new title trailer suggests that there will be a new skin soon and various dataminers have echoed this detail.

Although nothing is confirmed for now, there is a good chance that a new event in the saga will be confirmed soon, probably tomorrow. As is evident, fans expect Obi-Wan to join the Battle Royale.

NEW STAR WARS SKIN TEASER!! pic.twitter.com/ZQa4SUPxJU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2022

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more Battle Royale news on this page.

