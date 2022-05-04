Fortnite secret mission: where are the Klombos sand mounds?

With patch 20.30 of Fortniteactivated a secret mission which consists of visiting several mounds of sand the size of a Klombo. On this page of our complete guide to fortnite battle royale we tell you where are the sand mounds of the Klombos:

Fortnite Season 2: Klombos Sand Mounds Locations

This secret mission of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 consists of visit three Klombo-sized mounds of sand found throughout the desert area of ​​the map:

This is what the mounds of sand look like. remember, we must climb on top of each of them to count towards overall quest progress:

We climbed one of the sand mounds of the Klombos

These are the exact locations of the three hibernating klombos sand mounds What should we visit? If you still have problems, you can use the video that we have added to this guide as a reference:

Locations of the three sand mounds of Klombos

Northwest of Synapse Station, near the mouth of the river in the sea.

East of Synapse Station, south of the small lake with a wooden house.

From the previous mound, just heading northeast.

The reward for completing this Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 secret mission is 10,550 Season XP. Not that it’s a huge amount of experience, but hey, it’s better than nothing. And, as happened with previous secret missions this season, everything points to the Klombos will return this season. We will inform you about it when this happens.

This is one more mission from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we try to cover all angles of the game, including what is the best weapon, how to get Doctor Strange, or how to get experience fast to level up of level. Stay tuned because we always have it up to date, updating it with all the new things that are added to the game week after week.