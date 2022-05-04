Fortnite Season 2: Resistance Week 7 missions

The challenges Y missions of the week 7 from Endurance of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They are available from 03/05/2022. They are a series of challenges that reveal more about the fortnite story. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Note: Please note that these challenges and missions are only available if you have completed the Resistance Week 6 missions. Remember: if you have any doubts when completing any of the following missions, watch the videos, where we show what to do specifically.

Fortnite Season 2: Resistance challenges and missions Week 7

Establish connection with device near Abandoned Sawmill or Chonker Circuit (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season XP

Establish a connection with the device near Creamy Crossing or Cholesterol Hamlet (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish a connection with the device near the Cuddly Camp or Tortuous Tunnels (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season PE

Establish connection with device near Seven Outpost II or Seven Outpost V (0/1) – Reward: 23,000 Season XP

Establish connection with device near Abandoned Sawmill or Chonker Circuit

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Abandoned Sawmill or Chonker Circuit. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to any call point and then hack IO speakers

The next part of the quest involves hack a total of three OI speakers. There is one at every IO Outpost except the one in the center of the map, and one more in Control Cavern. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with the appearance of the speakers that we must hack. To hack them, we must approach and interact with them:

We hacked an IO loudspeaker

Establish a connection with the device near Cruce Cremoso or Caserío Cholesterol

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Cruce Cremoso or Caserío Cholesterol. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; When we approach them, The Origin will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to first go to one of the call points, and then replace real ammunition with fake ammunition.

The next part of the quest involves interact with IO ammo to exchange them for sticky projectiles in different parts of the island. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with what the glue projectiles look like. To replace/place them, we must approach and interact with them:

We exchanged live ammunition for fake projectiles

Establish a connection to the device near Camp Cuddling or Twisting Tunnels

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Camp Cuddly or Twisting Tunnels. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to any point of call, and then destroy a white file cabinet and collect its files.

The next part of the quest involves smash a white filing cabinet and pick up the files it drops. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with what the white filing cabinets look like.

This is what the white filing cabinets look like we need to smash

To collect the files once we have destroyed a file cabinet, we must approach and interact with them:

We collect the files that the white file cabinet drops after being destroyed

Establish connection with device near Seven Outpost II or Seven Outpost V

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: we have to go to Outpost II of the Seven or Outpost V of the Seven. Nearby we will see devices that appear on the map with a Wi-Fi icon; As we approach them, Agent Jones will call us to give us the next objective.

This mission asks us to go to one of the call points, and then hack an IO server in Control Cavern

The next part of the quest involves go to Cavern of Control and hack an IO server. Remember that they appear on the map as an exclamation mark icon. Below we leave you an image with the appearance of the servers that we must hack. To hack a server, we need to approach and interact with it:

We hacked an IO server

complete these challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.