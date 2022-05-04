Formula 1: Max Verstappen’s impressive helmet for the Miami Grand Prix

After the wait, the drivers and teams prepare for the fifth date of the 2022 Formula 1 seasonone that will be very special: the highest category of motorsport will live for the first time the Miami Grand Prixwhich will be played in the Urban Circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium.

One of those who aspires to be the first winner of this competition is Max Verstappenwho comes from climbing to the top of the podium in Emilia-Romagna and he needs to continue on the positive path to get even closer to Charles Leclerc in the individual classification.

This new event of the Great Circus opens marketing opportunities very juicy for all participants, and the Red Bull Racing driver was no exception. Through the official accounts of the team, the dutch uncovered a special edition helmet that you will use during the weekend in Florida.

This new design includes the replacement of the usual white and gold colors for the navy blue, sky blue and pinka combination associated with the famous beach city. This last color predominates on the visorand also appears in palm trees, seagulls and the legend “Miami”, in addition to being present on the visor. Will it bring luck to Max?

“A special helmet design for a special weekend. As you can see, for Miami, as it is the first time, I am very excited to go and I thought why not add a little bit of the tonic of Miami Vice. I really like him, he is one of my favorites. I really want to use it”said Mad Max in the video.

PHOTOS: Verstappen’s helmet for the Miami GP