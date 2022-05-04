First trailer for ‘Elvis’, the biopic with Austin Butler as the king of rock and an unrecognizable Tom Hanks

From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes ‘Elvis‘, the biopic about the legendary rock figure starring austin butler and by the Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

The film explores the life and music of elvis presley (Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker that covers more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.+

Baz Luhrman (‘Moulin Rouge’) puts himself at the controls of the film that he also co-writes and produces.

Alongside Hanks, who looks unrecognizable in his character for the role, and austin butlera star in the making that we have seen in ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’, the film has a stellar cast.

It features award-winning stage actress Helen Thomson (‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’) as Elvis’s mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh (‘Moulin Rouge’) as Elvis’s father Vernon, and DeJonge ( ‘The Visit’) is Priscilla.

Luke Bracey plays Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett plays Dixie Locke, David Wenham is Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays BB King, Xavier Samuel plays Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee is Jimmie Rodgers Snow. The cast also features Dacre Montgomery (‘Stranger Things’) who plays television director Steve Binder.

‘Elvis’ opens on 1st of July in theaters.

sure you are interested

This is Jim Hanks, the unknown brother of Tom Hanks who has played his double twice