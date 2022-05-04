Filmmaker Paul Schrader will receive the honorary Golden Lion of Venice

This content was published on May 04, 2022 – 09:47

Rome, May 4 (EFE).- The American director and screenwriter Paul Schrader will be awarded the honorary Golden Lion at the next Venice Film Festival, which will take place from August 31 to September 10, its organizers announced today.

“I feel deeply honored. Venice is my Lion in my heart”, the director celebrated the Lion of the Race, decided by the Board of Directors of the Mostra after a proposal from the director of the event, Alberto Barbera.

Schrader, screenwriter of masterpieces such as “Taxi Driver” (1976) and director of others such as “Blue Collar” (1978) or “American Gigolo” (1980), is considered a central figure of New Hollywood, who revolutionized the imaginary and aesthetics of cinema in the Sixties.

“We are not exaggerating when we say that he is one of the most important American auteurs of his generation, a filmmaker deeply influenced by European cinema and culture, a screenwriter who is stubbornly independent but able to move easily through the Hollywood system,” praised Barbera. .

The filmmaker is especially appreciated for his visual style, which places him “among the most modern forms of unreconciled but subtly investigative contemporary cinema.”

“A contemporaneity that Schrader faces not only with a tireless intellectual and human curiosity, but also with an amazing ability to navigate the technological evolution of cinema and its production and distribution systems,” he concluded.

Schrader (Grand Rapids, Michigan, 1946) has written and directed more than thirty films, occasionally collaborating with his brother Leonard, who died in 2006.

His latest film, “The card counter” (2021), with Oscar Isaac, Tiffani Haddish and Willem Dafoe, competed for the Golden Lion at the last Mostra, a contest they would go through several times throughout their long career .

After his beginnings as a film critic, with a book still studied “Transcendental style in film; Ozu, Bresson, Dreyer”, the filmmaker entered the world of cinema, standing out with his novel scripts such as those of “Yakuza” (1974) for Sidney Pollach or “Obsession” (1976) by Brian de Palma.

Then came the collaborations with Martin Scorsese, in “Taxi Driver”, “Raging bull” (1980), “The last temptation of Christ” (1988) and “Bringing out the dead” (1999), and he made his directorial debut with “Blue necklace”.

In 2019 Schrader was nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay for the thriller “Firs reformed”, with Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, which premiered precisely at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

The president of the Venetian Biennale, Roberto Cicutto, recalled that this year the Mostra celebrates 90 years since the first film was screened in 1932, giving rise to the oldest international festival in the world (11 editions were not held due to the war and other reasons). ). EFE

