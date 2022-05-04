Ferrari, Justin Bieber blacklisted: what the singer did

What Justin Bieber has been up to since yesterday is on everyone’s lips, the news is spreading everywhere. The young American singer, who was in possession of a splendid piece of Maranello, an F458, was accused by the Italian Ferrari company of world-famous luxury supercars of having absolutely not respected the code of ethics.

Bieber’s behavior was not liked at all by the well-known Prancing Horse brand, which produces luxurious, expensive and super-performing jewels. dedicated to a select few.

What did the singer do to deserve the black list

The attitude of 28-year-old Justin Bieber was criticized by the Maranello company. The boy, as is well known, has a great passion for Italian supercars, and in his collection there was also a splendid and flamboyant F458, a piece of enormous value. Well, he’ll be the last one on the list too, as from now on Justin Bieber will never be able to buy a Ferrari again. It officially entered the black list of the Prancing Horse. The only alternative will be to refer, possibly, to the second-hand market. But what did the well-known idol of all teenagers do? He had behaviors that, according to Ferrari, have been totally disrespectful towards what are considered true works of art, the Reds of Maranello.

The Canadian singer has “betrayed” the Maranello company, making the managers of the brand literally angry. He was in fact accused of not having had the minimum care and attention for his Ferrari 458 Italia (a special model) that the young man bought a few years ago, and which he has recently left “abandoned” on the street, parked and almost forgotten for a good two weeks, treated worse than any low-value car.

And he didn’t even do it without realizing it, on the contrary: he used his social networks to advertise the thing, almost bragging about it, not giving importance to the value of a supercar of that caliber. Ferrari didn’t appreciate his attitude at all, and that’s not all yet. Justin Bieber has practically revolutionized the car aesthetically, radically transforming it.

Justin Bieber’s Ferrari look

And therefore, in addition to having abandoned his precious Ferrari on any street, boasting about it on social media, the singer has transformed the look of his 458 Italia, until it looks like a science fiction machine, straight out of a cartoon. Ferrari’s reaction to this whimsical upheaval of its supercar was certainly not welcomed, far from it.

Justin Bieber is blacklisted and will no longer be able to turn to the Italian manufacturer to buy a car. The style of his 458 is clearly no longer the original one, a real heresy for Ferrari. The color has been changed, the livery has been painted a very eye-catching electric blue. And that’s not all: the star also auctioned his Ferrari 458 Italia, going against what are the recommendations of the House.

As we said then Ferrari, annoyed by the singer’s disrespectful attitude, decided to leave Justin Bieber forever. Whoever buys one of Maranello’s supercars should know, buy a piece of history and technology made in Italy. It is not “just a car”.