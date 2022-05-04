Ferrari bans Justin Bieber: he will no longer be able to buy cars from the Maranello team

Ferrari has banned Justin Bieber. The popular singer will never be able to buy a car from the Maranello team again. A surprising decision but not a rarity in the world of stars and that derives from thenegligent use of a product that represents much more than a vehicle.





Repainted and then abandoned Bieber is the owner of a Ferrari 458 but recently left it unattended for two weeks, forgetting even the place where he had parked it: when one of his collaborators found it, the artist recounted the misadventure on social media with great lightness. . Later the 28-year-old music star also decided to repaint his red fireball with an electric blue and finally to put it up for auction. He choices that denote a negligent and disrespectful behavior towards the Italian team that has unofficially inserted the Canadian singer in the black list of those who will never be able to buy a car with the Prancing Horse. There is no real written code of behavior for Ferrari owners but a series of shared codes of conduct are still envisaged given that every owner of a Red is considered to be a keeper of the historic Italian brand that seeks to establish a lasting and privileged relationship with every buyer of his own model.

Also “punished” Cage and Kardashian Repainting Ferrari is considered in particular to be one of the most serious violations, just as the choice to auction one’s car is absolutely not welcome. This is why Justin Bieber will never be able to buy a model from the historic Italian team that has never officially admitted the existence of this black list. In fact, in the past other celebrities such as rapper 50 Cent, boxer Floyd Mayweather, actor Nicolas Cage and showgirl Kim Kardashian have already been hit by a similar measure.