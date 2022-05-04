Fedez’s enthusiasm for the photo (yet another) together with Gigi Hadid

Also at the Met Gala Fedez he had the opportunity to be photographed next to the woman of his dreams. Which is not Chiara Ferragni. On Instagram, in fact, he has posted videos and photos that portray him while the model Gigi Hadid she dances behind him and leans on his shoulder. And the rapper’s reaction was the same as he might have had a joyfully incredulous little boy.

This is the last chapter of one joking soap opera which has been going on for a while. It is well known by fans that Fedez never misses an opportunity to ask for a shot to Gigi Hadid every time he meets her and his passion has now become the subject of jokes with his wife. The nice curtains have distant origins. Already in 2018, during Milan Fashion Week, the rapper, after admiring Gigi Hadid on the catwalk, had her adoring gaze immortalized with her (photographer: Chiara Ferragni), with the addition of the caption: “Sorry Gigi but I’m married”.

On the other hand, even in his wife’s documentary, Unpostedat some point we see the rapper lose the usual casual attitude meeting the supermodel live. The joke went on also in 2019. In view of the fashion show in which he could finally meet her again, he ironized on Twitter: “Friday I’ll see Gigi again, I’ve already prepared the divorce papers (love joke)”. A few days later he returned to the office after seeing her in a wedding dress show: «Gigi going towards the altar. I’ll join her later “.

And in 2020, when the model announced her pregnancy via social network, the reaction of the rapper who commented on Instagram was hilarious: “Hi Gigi, I believed it a little bit”, complete with a broken heart nearby. A disappointment that didn’t last long and in September 2021 they met again at Milan Fashion Week. Again another shot, next to which Fedez wrote: “I swear you make me want the future”which is a verse of the song Better than cinema, dedicated to Ferragni. The digital entrepreneur immediately commented jokingly: “I swear you make me want a divorce.” Among other things, the verse is related to one of the couple’s most romantic memories, as Ferragni herself once recalled: «It is perhaps one of the most meaningful dedications that can be made and I remember very well the moment you said something similar to me for the first time. It was October 2016, we had been dating for a month. At a certain point you said to me: “Come on, come close to me”, you hugged me and whispered to me “I can’t wait to have a family with you” ».

For these Met Gala, however, Fedez is innocent: it was Gigi Hadid who posed behind him. Chiara Ferragni can rest assured, at least until the next show.