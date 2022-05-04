Fast X: Justin Lin leaves director of the film with Vin Diesel

After he was announced as the director of the last two chapters of Fast and Furious, Justin Lin has formalized the farewell to the direction of Fast X. The filmmaker himself has released an official statement in which he said his goodbye to the saga.

Here are the words of the director:

With Universal’s support I made the difficult decision not to direct Fast X anymore, while I will continue to produce on the project. After ten years and five films we have been able to work with the best actors and the best stunts, making the best car chases. Then I would also like to make a personal note, considering that I am the son of Asian immigrants, and therefore I am grateful that I was able to contribute to making the most diverse franchise in the history of cinema. I will always be grateful to this great cast, crew and production for welcoming me to the Fast and Furious family.

The film is currently under shooting, without yet having a release date, even if only an indicative one: however, we know that Dominic Toretto’s “family” will be back and some important new entries: Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson.



