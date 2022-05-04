Fast X already has a new director: Vin Diesel singled out for the hasty departure of Justin Lin

It seems that the absence of a director for Fast X It didn’t last very long. And it is that apparently, and as reported by the Variety media, the new installment of the saga starring Vin Diesel and the “family” thing already has a new filmmaker. Is about louis leterrier, responsible for films like The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans or Transporter, his first behind-the-scenes movie with another old Fast & Furious acquaintance, Jason Statham. Thus, it seems that the tenth installment of such a popular franchise continues, although not without its corresponding dose of controversy, since sources point to Vin Diesel as responsible for the output of justin linits former director.

Fast X moves on with Transporter director

louis leterrier has remained in charge of a project that has considered other names such as F. Gary Gray (Fast & Furious 8) or David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw) after a break that has cost between 600,000 and a million dollars per day to the production company. A situation in which Vin Diesel seems that he would have a great responsibility by causing a unfavorable work environmentaccording to several sources collected by NY Daily News and that would have precipitated the departure of the director.

“Nothing like this had ever been seen. Lin is giving up 10 or 20 million as director. But the main reason is that Vin Diesel is late for the set. I don’t know their dialogues. And he appears in poor shape, ”NY Daily News recently shared. A situation that would have caused the stoppage of production and the departure of Lin.

Fast X still scheduled for May 19, 2023; and everything indicates that there will be no new delays after the signing of Leterrier to direct the film.

Source | Variety | NY Daily News via Comicbook