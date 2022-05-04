Fast Furious 10 in Rome, armored center for the set with Vin Diesel

The great Hollywood cinema is in Rome. Fast & Furious lands in the capital. Filming of chapter number 10 of the engine saga, starring Vin Diesel, arrives in the city center, in via dei Fori Imperiali.

Between 6 and 7 May the streets of the center will become sets for adrenaline-pumping adventures. Some of the streets involved have already been cordoned off, from Lungotevere Aventino to via del Teatro Marcello, passing through via de ‘Funari, via degli Astalli, piazza Campitelli. A dozen in all the streets affected by the restrictions.

Between 5 and 9, buses also close in via dei Fori Imperiali. There is also a detour for bus lines 51, 75, 85, 87, 117, 118 and MB, the shuttle that, until June 4, replaces the B metro trains between Castro Pretorio and Laurentina in the evening after 9pm and, on Saturdays and Sundays in May, from the beginning to the end of the service.

Largo Corrado Ricci there will be no parking 0/24 removal area on both sides, in the stretch and towards between the road intersection with the Colosseum and via dei Fori Imperiali. Same prohibition between number 261 and number 313 except for technical means in via Cavour. In via del Colosseo institution of the 0/24 parking ban with removal between number 13 and the road intersection with via delle Carine and largo Agnesi from the road intersection with va delle Carine and in the section between via del Cardello and the intersection with via Vittorino da Feltre. No parking also in via degli Annibaldi. In the following days, the set will also move to the Roman Castles: on 16 and 17 May the shooting will affect the streets of Genzano.