‘Fast & Furious 10’ finds its new director after the abandonment of Justin Lin due to problems with Vin Diesel – CINEMABLEND

At full throttle has already found its new director after the abandonment of Justin Lin, who was going to direct Fast & Furious 10. The penultimate installment of the franchise, which will end with Fast & Furious 11will now have Louis Leterrier as director.

As reported VarietyLeterrier has defeated numerous candidates for the position and has been the first choice for Universal Pictures. The director comes to the franchise with an extensive behind-the-scenes career: transporter, The incredible Hulk, Wrath of the Titans, Now you see Me…, counterintelligent agent Y Lupine are some of the titles he has directed.

Leterrier will have to adapt quickly to a project in which everything was established by Lin -also a co-writer of the film-, who He had already been in production for a week when he announced his departure from the film on April 26. Despite the sudden departure of the director, the cameras have continued to operate in the UK with the second unit working and the main stopped.

PROBLEMS WITH VIN DIESEL

When Lin announced her departure from Fast X -official title of Fast & Furious 10– did not specify what had caused it, but the information published by different media suggests that the cause was Diesel.

According to THRLin had enough with the continuous changes in the script, enough with the process of making a movie of the saga and also enough with managing the star of the film: Diesel. Apparently, Lin already had the script closed when the actor and Universal wanted to make changes and they sent a writer to London to polish the lines of some of the actors. Something that was not received by Lin. On the other hand, a location chosen for the film in Eastern Europe was eliminated due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The aforementioned medium indicates that on April 23, Lin had a “big disagreement” with Diesel: In a meeting between him, the actor and two executives to discuss Diesel’s notes on the script, the filmmaker decided to leave. “Justin finally had enough and said, ‘This movie doesn’t deserve my sanity.tells a source to THR.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ loses its director: Justin Lin leaves the project days after filming begins

On the other hand, the aforementioned medium indicates that the writing process of the saga is “unorthodox” and that everything revolves around Diesel. For example, a screenwriter writes an action scene and the actor decides whether they stay or not, causing the director to have to make them fit. Unless, again, Diesel changes his mind. “The whole process is a mosaic that never stops moving”indicates a source to THR.

New YorkDaily Newsfrom a source, points out that Diesel’s behavior on set is what led to Lin’s departure: “Diesel shows up late on set. He doesn’t know the lines. And he’s out of shape.”.

A spokesperson for Universal has stated in THR: “Any creative differences that led to Justin Lin’s departure were with the studio, not with the producers, cast or crew”.

It is not the first time that Diesel causes the departure of a member of the saga team. He is well known his confrontation with Dwayne Johnson, which led the latter to leave the franchise.

Fast X It has in its cast the returns of Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, John Cena and Sung Kang. As for the new signings, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson have joined the cast in unknown roles and Jason Momoa will play the villain.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter