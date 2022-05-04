Family Medicine Unit No. 29 of the IMSS in Acapulco receives certification from the General Health Council

Dr. Célida Duque Molina, director of Medical Benefits of the Institute, and Dr. Efraín Arizmendi Uribe, head of the Medical Care Unit, presented doctors with Josefina Estrada Martínez, head of the Decentralized Administrative Operation Body (OOAD) of the IMSS in Guerrero , and Minerva Gatica Medina, director of the UMF No. 29 with UMAA, the Report of the Opinion issued by the Commission for the Certification of Medical Care Establishments of the General Health Council.

During a meeting at the central offices of Social Security, the teamwork, effort and dedication of the unit’s staff was highlighted, which is the most important capital that the Institute has, which complies with the commitment to improve the quality of the care and security in the services provided.

Dr. Josefina Estrada Martínez pointed out that FMU No. 29 with UMAA received from the General Health Council its certification opinion valid for three years, from December 2021 to December 2024, where 15 indicators were evaluated.

He pointed out that the criteria were: international goals for patient safety, management and use of medications, infection prevention and control, facility management and safety, staff skills and training, quality improvement and patient safety, access and continuity. care, patient and family rights, patient assessment, diagnostic ancillary services, patient care, anesthesia and surgical care, patient and family education, communication and information management, and governance, leadership and management.

The head of the IMSS Representation in Guerrero stressed that this unit obtained an average grade of 9.81 thanks to the effort and work of the health personnel, headed by the director Minerva Gatica, who carried out for a whole year with the aim of improving the quality of care, continuity and patient safety.

“It is the commitment of Social Security to provide quality care, warmth and above all safety; having units certified by the Health Council is what guarantees that we are meeting that goal, ”he assured.

The certification of UMF No. 29 with UMAA of Social Security, is valid from December 15, 2021 to December 15, 2024, and is added to UMF No. 26 “Lic. Carlos Gálvez Betancourt”, which achieved recertification in 2019, and UMF No. 9, which was certified in 2021.

