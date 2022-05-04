Exclusive | Here’s What Benedict Cumberbatch Has To Say About Tom Cruise As Part Of Doctor Strange 2

In just two days, the world is ready to witness the true ramifications of parallel realities in Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the former surgeon-turned-superhero in Sam Raimi’s film, which he admits will be “epic.” While multiple fan conjectures and theories have been floating around, one that has fans intrigued is the presence of Tom Cruise as the Superior Iron Man.

Indianexpress.com recently had the opportunity to speak with Cumberbatch and ask him about starring in Mission: Impossible as part of Doctor Strange 2. Keeping a straight face, the Hollywood actor said, “Tom Cruise? Yes, he is in all the scenes that you haven’t seen in the trailer. It’s the biggest kept secret.”

Given the kind of secrecy that the Marvel team follows, their response has left us all more curious. Was that a hint that Cruise would be in the movie or was it just a joke? We’ll only know on May 6 when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters.

On the subject of fan theories, the actor said that he has heard his fair share. “I try not to react or go on the internet, but I personally have had some really nice times with an amazing number of very enthusiastic people at various meetings,” the 45-year-old said.

He added: “You know, this franchise belongs to them (the fans) much more than it does to us. So, in a way, that’s his thing. But I love the idea that people are so excited to see this movie. And it has great advance sales and we’re so well supported in this amazing long form serial storytelling that the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Also starring Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Stuhlbarg, Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness It will be released in theaters on May 6. The film will attract huge audiences even in India, where it has earned more than Rs 20 crore from advance bookings alone.