Everywhere, the ambitious game from the former GTA producer, wants to be a ‘Ready Player One’

Leslie Benzies, former producer of the GTA saga and founder of the Build a Rocket Boy studio, announced in 2017 a project called everywhere. Little is known about the game except that it uses the Unreal Engine and that it seeks to compete with Grand Theft Autobut the investment company Galaxy Interactive has revealed some details of this Build a Rocket Boy project.

Although the document does not directly mention everywhere s talks about what the Benzies team has been up to, a “AAA open world with multiplayer experience that incorporates multi-chapter narrative, user-generated content in a sandbox where players can create their own worlds, with deep social elements and integration streaming“.

Just in case this description – the most detailed we have of everywhere until now – was not sufficiently clear, the text also refers to as a Ready Player Onea guide to Ernest Cline’s novel that Steven Spielberg adapted into a film and tells us about a huge MMO where players can be whatever they want in a virtual utopia.

A world with total freedom

“Gamers are getting smarter and demanding more from video games,” Benzies said at the time when the project was announced. everywhere. “We want the players to have the real freedom to live in our worlds the way they want. Our goal is to offer a wide variety of game modes and styles that not only tell our stories, but also allow players to live in the identities and adventures they most want to explore.”

Initially it was planned with Amazon’s Lumbeyard technology -based on CryENGINE-, but in 2020 the switch to Epic Games technology was confirmed.