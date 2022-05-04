“ET”: 40 years have passed since the premiere of Spielberg’s classic | NewsNet

When Steven Spielberg had tremendous success with Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind and a stumble with 1941played it safe by filming a production for his friend George Lucas called Raiders of the Lost Ark. But in his head a science fiction project was spinning that would end up becoming ET the alien (ET the Extra-Terrestrial1982).

In the beginning there was not much support for the project and although it seems incredible today, Spielberg had a hard time getting a studio to greenlight the film. It was a very personal and risky project and even so it would become the highest grossing film in the entire history of cinema.

The story has two protagonists. On the one hand, an alien who is abandoned by his companions when they are discovered by agents of the United States government. On the other, a lonely boy named Elliott, who lives with his brothers and his mother and whose father abandoned them. One day, Elliott discovers ET in the garden shed of his house and after the fear and surprise, he becomes his best friend. A series of adventures begins in which the children hide the existence of the alien from the adults while trying to find a way to see how it can communicate with their planet.

The film represents like no other the universe of the director and his love of film genres. his admiration for Juan Ford is manifested by a scene where ET watches The Quiet Man (The Quiet Man, 1952) with John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, and Elliott kisses a girl, mimicking the famous kiss from that film. There are also quotes from the Star Wars saga, in a silent duel between two successful friends.

It was Star Wars (1977) that broke the records of Jaws (1975) and finally Spielberg won again when OYE ranked number 1 in the box office of all time in the George Lucas saga.

But what is most personal is the depiction of lonely childhood, one of the director’s favorite themes. “ET was a friend who could be the brother I never had and a father I never thought I would have,” said Steven Spielberg. Elliott is lonely and finds someone to be with for the first time.

The director said he was inspired by his own childhood images, which helped him cope with his parents’ separation. melissa mateo wrote the script with all the director’s ideas, in a story that is pure fantasy but at the same time represents the sensitivity of childhood like few others. This is not a minor detail: the film is shot with the camera at the height of Elliott and ET, so the adults usually appear cut off or seen from this point. A very unusual aesthetic decision with excellent results.

The success of the film meant that a few years later it was re-released all over the world and in 2002 a new re-release was made with some alterations. A special edition, something that was fashionable and did not bring good results. Steven Spielberg regretted the changes and ultimately asked viewers to ignore that version and watch only the original.

The thirtieth anniversary edition was once again the premiere. What does appear since 1984 is the logo of Amblin, Spielberg’s production company, before the film. The company is named after the director’s short with which he began his career and includes the iconic bicycle scene against the background of the moon.