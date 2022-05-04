Epic improvisations from TV and movies
We just can’t be friends if we don’t know all of you.
We all make mistakes and actors are no exception. Forgotten or broken phrases, material flaws, or people just being super funny. Most of the time these things are just cut out, and other times they end up being pure beauty!
Here are some brilliant blooper impromptu scenes from hit TV shows and movies that were too good to be cut:
one.
Potato forever (1993)
two.
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
3.
Supernatural (2005–2020)
Four.
Forrest Gump (1994)
5.
friends
6.
The princess’s Diary (2001)
7.
hot dance (1987)
8.
stranger things (2016–)
9.
The silence of the inocents (1991)
10.
Thor, a dark world (2013)
eleven.
How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014)
12.
office (2005–2013)
13.
scrubs (2001–2010)
14.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
fifteen.
sherlock (2010–2017)
16.
House (2004–2012)
17.
Scream: Scream before you die (nineteen ninety six)
18.
Batman: The Dark Knight (2008)
19.
And finally, The Godfather (1972)
This post was translated from English.